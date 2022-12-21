Young Rabbis Bring Light to the Jews of Uzbekistan

Shmuel and Mordecai Gotsel, young Chabad rabbis, traveled to Uzbekistan to bring the light of Chanukah to over 2,000 Jews as part of the ‘Merkos Shlichus’ project and in collaboration with the Federation of Jewish Communities, Or Avner and the World Congress of Bukharian Jews.

“Shmuel Gotsel and Mordecai Gotsel have visited over 2,000 Jews throughout the whole of Uzbekistan,” says Rabbi Yehuda Bloi, CEO of the World Congress of Bukharian Jews “They traveled to Uzbekistan to bring the light of Chanukah to all the Jews in all cities there despite the challenges and long journey.”

The Gotsel brothers organized public Menorah lightings in over five cities including Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, and more.

“Many Jews had a chance to celebrate Chanukah thanks to these students, and some for the first time in their life,” added Rabbi Bloi.