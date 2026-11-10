Chief Rabbi of Ufa Named Honorary Citizen

Rabbi Dan Krichevsky, Chief Rabbi of Ufa and the Republic of Bashkortostan, has been awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Ufa in recognition of 27 years of dedication to Jewish education, humanitarian assistance, and interfaith understanding. The city council approved the honor on October 28, acknowledging his contribution to the spiritual and social life of the capital of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan.

In announcing the decision, the council highlighted Rabbi Krichevsky’s efforts to strengthen dialogue and mutual respect among the region’s diverse communities, alongside the educational institutions and social services established under his leadership. For the local Jewish community, the honor marks a meaningful recognition of nearly three decades of growth and service.

Responding to the announcement, Rabbi Krichevsky thanked the municipality and city council, while emphasizing that the recognition belonged to everyone involved in the community’s work.

“This honor does not belong to me personally,” he said. “It is a tribute to the entire Jewish community and to all our partners, dedicated staff, and generous donors who work tirelessly to sustain our educational and charitable institutions, with the guidance and support of our Chief Rabbi.”

Rabbi Krichevsky began serving in Ufa in 1999, when Jewish communal activities operated from temporary premises. With the encouragement and support of Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, the community gradually developed a network of institutions serving children, families, and older adults.

Today, its central synagogue and community center host daily prayers, Torah classes, and communal gatherings. Educational life centers on the Or Avner school and kindergarten and the Beit Shvidler Educational Center, where children receive an education rooted in Jewish tradition and values. Kosher services, a mikvah, and programs for teenagers and young families help make Jewish life accessible across generations.

Humanitarian care has become an equally significant part of the community’s work. Among the initiatives established by Rabbi Krichevsky is the Shalom residential care home, providing older adults with a supportive environment, personal attention, and assistance with their daily needs.

The community center also houses a specialized therapeutic pool offering rehabilitation programs for children with disabilities, as well as a dental clinic providing care for children and people in need. These services reflect a commitment to helping vulnerable residents that extends beyond the Jewish community itself.

A major new children’s rehabilitation center is now nearing completion, expanding the community’s capacity to support children with disabilities and their families. Alongside these facilities, charitable funds established under Rabbi Krichevsky’s leadership provide ongoing assistance, food packages, and medical support to older adults, families facing financial hardship, and children without parental care. The city council specifically acknowledged these initiatives in its announcement of the award.

Photo credit: Jewish Community of Ufa