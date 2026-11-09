JMC Women’s Health Day Highlights the Lifesaving Importance of Early Detection

The Jewish Medical Center (JMC) in Dnipro, Ukraine, hosted a Women’s Health Day, providing 97 women with free medical examinations and consultations. Organized in partnership with Project Kesher Ukraine as part of the annual “Pink October” breast cancer awareness campaign, the initiative focused on prevention, early diagnosis, and improving access to essential healthcare.

The examinations were conducted by breast specialists and oncological surgeons Ekaterina Romanukha and Vyacheslav Nezamay, alongside obstetrician-gynecologist Dmitry Terzi. Most significantly, serious pathological abnormalities were detected in four women, giving them the opportunity to seek timely treatment before their conditions progress.

The event continued a longstanding partnership between Project Kesher and JMC, through which hundreds of women have received free preventive screenings over the years. According to the organizers, several women diagnosed with serious conditions during previous campaigns have since successfully completed treatment and returned for follow-up examinations in good health.

“It is deeply moving to see women who were previously diagnosed with serious abnormalities return for their examinations today in excellent health,” said Ella Goncharova, Project Kesher manager. She emphasized the importance of keeping these screenings free and accessible to women who might otherwise face barriers to quality medical care.

Goncharova expressed her gratitude to JMC and its director, Professor Alexander Rodinsky, for their longstanding cooperation, as well as to the Jewish Community of Dnipro, led by Chief Rabbi Shmuel Kaminezki, for its continued support.

Founded in 2012 through the initiative of the Jewish Community of Dnipro, JMC has grown into a multidisciplinary medical institution offering modern diagnostics, specialized consultations, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation. Rooted in Jewish values of compassion, charity, and respect for human life, the center serves patients of all backgrounds, regardless of religion or ethnicity. Combining evidence-based medicine with a commitment to accessible healthcare, JMC plays an important role in supporting the health and well-being of both the Jewish community and the wider population of Dnipro.