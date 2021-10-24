Dnipro Commemorates 1941 Mass Execution of Jews by Nazis

Dnipro’s Chief Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky, city officials and members of the Jewish community marked the 80th anniversary of the first mass execution in the city by the Nazis in 1941. The project of the memorial “Victims of Holocaust” was presented.

The main event of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the first mass execution in Dnipro, Ukraine, by the Nazis in 1941 was a large rally at the site of the execution, where the project of the memorial “Victims of Holocaust” was presented.

The mourning meeting was a continuation of the spiritual ceremony, which took place on the central square, and the solemn march of memory. The participants of the march came to the stele in memory of the innocent victims, carrying in their hands special symbols in the form of a six-pointed star, in the center of which the child closes his eyes with mittens.

The following speakers spoke at the mourning meeting: Chief Rabbi of the Dnieper and the region Shmuel Kaminezki; the mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov; rector of the Dnipro National University named after O. Gonchara, professor Sergei Okovity; Director of the public organization “Association Noosphere” Mikhail Ryabokon; Head of the Nativ office in the Dnieper region, First Secretary of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine Mark Dovev; professor Svetlana Moroz, doctor, public figure, deputy of the regional council; Dr. Igor Shchupak, Director of the Museum “Jewish Memory and the Holocaust in Ukraine” and the Ukrainian Institute for the Study of the Holocaust “Tkuma.”

The speakers lit memory candles, and the family of veteran Yakov Abramovich Pinsky was invited to solemnly light a candle, who due to his advanced age could not personally come to the ceremony and addressed those present from the screen via video link.

During the ceremony, the emotional background of which was created by the performances of the pupils of the Jewish school of Dnipro “Or Avner Chabad Lubavich” named after Harav Levi Yitzchok Schneerson, the project of the memorial complex “Victims of Holocaust” was presented, which was created by the architect Alexander Sorin and the architectural bureau “Studio7” headed by him on the initiative of the Jewish community of Dnipro.

The presenter of the ceremony spoke about the symbolism, spatial solution and artistic concept of the memorial and said that the Jewish community announced a fundraiser for the construction of a memorial complex, to which all concerned people and organizations can join with their charitable contributions.

The end of the funeral ceremony was a memorial prayer, which was delivered by the head of the Jewish religious community Alexander Fridkis, a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims and the lighting of memory candles at the memorial stele by the students of the city’s Jewish school, which were joined by many of those present.

Thousands of people of different nationalities and religions, representatives of public organizations and educational institutions, including representatives of many secondary schools of the city, took part in the mourning ceremony.

