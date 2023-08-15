Jewish baby born to injured mother in Ukraine finds sanctuary in Odessa Jewish children’s home

Mishpacha Orphanage head Rabbi Avraham Wolff says it is a very challenging case of a mother injured both physically and emotionally, who asked them asked to care for her daughter
Based on an article by Itamar Eichner | YnetNews.com
Many touching moments have unfolded at the Mishpacha Orphanage in Odessa since the conflict began a year and a half ago, but the entire staff was deeply moved last week when two-week-old Sarah came to live there. Baby Sarah was born to a Jewish mother from the beseiged Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia. However, the baby was sent to the children’s orphanage in Odessa, because her mother, who was injured in the conflict, is unable to care for her on her own.