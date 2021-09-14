Dnipro: New Torah Scroll Inaugurated in Festive Event

Hundreds of community members, dignitaries, and rabbis attended the festive inauguration event in which a brand new Torah Scroll was introduced into the historic Golden Rose Synagogue of Dnipro, Ukraine, first established in 1868.

The ceremony took place in the Jewish community’s conference hall, located on the 17th floor of the Menorah JCC building. The Chief Rabbi of Dnipro and the surrounding region, Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky, warmly thanked the members of the Jewish community who contributed towards the writing of the new Torah Scroll, including Mr. Reuven Kaplan, Mr. Leib Kushnir, Mr. Vladislav Pyatigorsky, and others. The Torah was dedicated to the speedy recovery of Alexander Avraham ben Lyuba Rutman.

“I’m certain that this Torah scroll, which unites our community together,” said Rabbi Kaminetsky, “will bring many blessings to the Jews of Ukraine and to every individual involved in this great act of kindness and dedication to the wellbeing of other people.”

The Torah’s scribe, Rabbi Reuven Margolin, assisted the participants in writing the scroll’s last letters before it was raised up as customary and led in a festive parade around the exhibit in the center’s lobby that commemorates the Jewish Street. After arriving at its destination, the city’s Golden Rose Synagogue, the Torah was welcomed with lively dancing and music. The event concluded with a festive dinner in honor of the Torah and the community’s unity.