Lypovets: New Holocaust Memorial Museum Opened in Local School

In commemoration of the mass murder of the Jewish population by the Nazis which took place 80 years ago in the Vinnytsia region, the municipal ‘Lypovets’ secondary school located in the town of Lypovets in the Vinnytsia region, opened a new Holocaust Memorial Museum in its grounds. The museum honors the deceased and declares that the fight against antisemitism must continue.

In the inauguration event which took place on the 14th of September, Ms. Olesya Nazarenko, the acting head of the Lypovetsky council, expressed her appreciation to the ‘Remember Us’ charitable organization for their contribution towards establishing the museum and to Ms. Elena Nenyukova, the school’s history teacher for her great efforts in making the project come alive.

The emotional ceremony took place beside one of the mass graves where the victims of the mass shootings were buried. It included the reading of prayers and psalms and was attended by the Chief Rabbi of the Region, Rabbi Shaul Horowitz, and hundreds of the school’s students.

The new museum includes permanent and changing exhibitions, and an extensive library with books about the Holocaust, Jewish history and tolerance.

Photos by: Remember Us and Lypovetsky council Facebook pages