EnerJew Shabbatons Draw Hundreds of FSU Teenagers

After a long break due to the COVID-19 epidemic, FSU’s Jewish youth movement conducted a series of three mega-shabbatons in Russia and Ukraine that were attended by hundreds of enthusiastic Jewish teenagers.

The unique long-weekend 4-day shabbatons took place in vocational conditions in Moscow and Rostov in Russia, and in Hadyach, Ukraine. They included a wide range of exciting and thrilling activities, lectures, workshops, social games, and experiences.

At the heart of the seminars, the participants enjoyed an uplifting, unifying, and inspirational authentic Shabbat experience, including lively prayers, Shabbat meals, singing and dancing, and lots of activities conducted by EnerJew’s professional staff and young charismatic rabbis.

“The feedback we received from the teenagers was remarkable,” says Rabbi Yaakov Sominski from EnerJew’s staff. “Teenagers we thought had little-to-no connection with their Jewish roots, started to express – following their participation in the Shabbatons – a deep and profound sense and pride in their identity.

Undoubtedly, these Shabbatons are a very important part of our journey to revive Judaism across the FSU.”