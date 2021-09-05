Girls Yeshivacation Makes Torah Study Accessible to Dozens of Female Students

Sixty-two Jewish female students from across Russia and other FSU countries, participated in YAHAD’s nine-day unique seminar, combining intensive Torah and Jewish studies and a special summer vacation.

“The Girls Yeshivacation program,” says Rabbi Moshe Rochlin, Director of the Girls Yeshivacation “has been in operation for the last eight years in cooperation with the Machon Chamesh Institution for Women in Moscow. It is intended especially for female students that don’t learn throughout the year in Jewish institutions, and provides them with a rare opportunity to indulge in serious and deep learning of their heritage.”

“The Seminar combines lots of fun and amusement, but it’s really not the main purpose. It’s really all about learning with a lot of energy and excitement – a “Living Torah”. The participating girls are serious, and they take advantage of every minute. They hardly sleep, studying throughout the day and enjoying inspiring lectures and gatherings deep into the night.”

The vacation seminar took place in the “Machon Chamesh” institution located in the heart of Jewish Moscow, and was headed by leading rabbis and lecturers.

The students, many of whom are frequent participants of YAHAD’s learning programs during the academic year, arrived from across Russia and from other countries such as Belarus, and Azerbaijan. 30% joined the seminar for the second time, while another 70% enjoyed the special experience for the first time.

The students also enjoyed an uplifting Shabbaton and were hosted at the homes of families from the community. “The program that was made possible thanks to Rabbi Mendy Wilansky’s efforts, the Director of YAHAD youth programs,” Rabbi Rochlin adds, “also gave the youngsters a beautiful opportunity to bond and create new friendships with girls from other cities.”