Historic Holocaust Memorial Inaugurated in Volgograd

On November 9, the International Day against Fascism, Racism and Antisemitism, a new Holocaust Memorial was inaugurated in Volgograd. The emotional ceremony was attended by hundreds of community members, esteemed guests, and local citizens. The memorial was placed in the ‘March 8th’ Park where thousands of soldiers who defended the city and many Jew were brutally Jews executed by the Nazis during the years 1942-1943.

The opening ceremony, which included the reciting of Kaddish in memory of the 516 Jewish Holocaust victims buried in the site and additional Jewish mourning traditions, was attended by a large delegation of dignitaries and supporters. These included the State Duma Deputy, Mr. Vitaly Likhachev, Chairman of the Volgograd Regional Duma, Mr. Alexander Bloshkin, Deputy Head of the diplomatic mission of the Embassy of the State of Israel in the Russian Federation, Mr. Ronen Kraus, the honorable architect Mr. Mikhail Norkin, philanthropist and businessman Mr. Amil Yudaev, Mr. Efim Shusterman, the Chief Rabbi of Volgograd and the surrounding region, Rabbi Zalman Yoffe, architect Mr. Sergei Sena, representative of the Russian Federation, Mr. Oleg Kapustin, head of the memorial programs at the Russian Jewish Congress, Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, and many others.

The new memorial, many years in the planning but only now becoming reality, was supported by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, the Solomon Charitable Foundation for the Support of Jewish Traditions and Culture, the Russian Jewish Congress, and additional donors.

“November 9 – the International Day against Fascism, Racism, and Anti-Semitism’ was introduced in connection with the events of Kristallnacht,” said Rabbi Alexander Boroda, the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia. He continued, “The unveiling of the monument in Volgograd on this day reinforces the memory of Kristallnacht and the lessons it teaches us. The memory of the victims of the Holocaust is strongly linked with the fight against antisemitism and the event today undoubtedly makes a strong contribution to the fight against xenophobia and extremism.”

Волгоград 24 TV news report in Russian: