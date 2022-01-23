Holocaust Remembrance Day To be Reinstated at Russian Schools

Russia’s Education Ministry announced that Holocaust Remembrance Day will be returned to the curriculum of Russian schools in the current school year. Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berel Lazar, praised the move and launched increased aid to assist war veterans who are Jewish.

By COLlive reporter

Photos: Mevaser Tov Moscow

Seventy-seven years ago, the Red Army liberated prisoners of the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz, Poland. In honor of this day, marked as International Holocaust Memorial Day, a ceremony was held in the Jewish Museum in the center of Moscow.

It began with the recital of the “Keil Molei Rachamim” prayer by Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar. In attendance were Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Rabbi Alexander Boroda, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Russia, government representatives, dozens of ambassadors, community leaders, museum administrators, and many media outlets.

The event took place in the Jewish Museum, which opened its doors nearly a decade ago with the financial support of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. It has seen tens of thousands of visitors monthly, many of them hearing for the very first time about the suffering of our people on Russian and European soil during the Second World War. They also learn about the history of the Jewish People since the creation of the world, which undoubtedly causes newfound respect towards the Jewish population. The impact of this can clearly be felt with antisemitism in Russia now at an all-time low.

As part of the assistance projects to aid Moscow’s elderly Jews, the Shaarei Tzedek Chesed Center will start providing cellphones for the elderly to be able to connect when in need of assistance.

The seniors receive assistance from the Chesed Center on a daily basis through a variety of programs which include various workshops, motivational talks, encouragement, and more.

The first to participate in this project were the Jewish veterans who fought against the Nazis. The project opened on International Holocaust Memorial Day by the founder of the Chesed Center, Rabbi Lazar, who personaly visited 94-year-old veteran Mr. Kushnerov who fought in the Soviet army.

Rabbi Lazar put up a mezuza on his door, and presented him with the new device. Upon receiving this gift, Mr. Kushnerov’s face lit up, and he expressed his thanks for all the assistance that he receives throughout the year from the Center’s employees and volunteers, who together with the JOINT, are of great aid to Moscow’s thousands of elderly and needy.