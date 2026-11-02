Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar Awarded Honorary Doctorate by Bar-Ilan University

Russia’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Berel Lazar, was awarded an honorary doctorate in philosophy by Israel’s Bar-Ilan University during a special ceremony held on October 26 in Ramat Gan. The recognition, presented as part of the university’s 70th-anniversary celebrations, honored his decades of dedication to rebuilding Jewish life, strengthening Jewish education, promoting religious freedom and interfaith dialogue, and reconnecting communities across Russia and the FSU with their heritage.

Since becoming Russia’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Lazar has played a central role in the revival of Jewish communal life following decades of suppression during the Soviet era. Under his leadership, Jewish educational institutions, cultural centers, and community programs have expanded, providing new generations with opportunities to rediscover their heritage and strengthen their Jewish identity. In awarding the honorary doctorate, Bar-Ilan University also recognized his commitment to Jewish communities worldwide and his involvement in humanitarian initiatives with a lasting impact on individuals and families.

Bar-Ilan University President Prof. Arie Zaban described the distinction as “a worthy recognition of a great man” and announced Rabbi Lazar’s involvement in the university’s trauma research initiative. Prof. Zaban also shared the ceremony’s personal significance: his great-grandfather, Rabbi Dovid-Tevel Katznelbogen, served as the Chief Rabbi of Leningrad, while his grandfather left Russia in 1922. Honoring Russia’s Chief Rabbi, he noted, represented a meaningful closing of a circle in his family’s history.

In his acceptance remarks, Rabbi Lazar reflected on the beginnings of his work in the Soviet Union nearly four decades ago, when few believed that Jewish communal and religious life could be restored. “Everyone said there was no future. People were afraid to tell their own children they were Jews. Where everyone saw destruction, the Rebbe saw a Jewish soul,” he recalled, referring to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, whose vision and unwavering faith inspired the revival of Jewish life throughout the region.

Rabbi Lazar also praised Bar-Ilan University for its unique combination of academic excellence and Jewish tradition. “It’s a place where the worlds of science and religion meet. And this is very similar to how we built the Jewish community in Russia,” he said, emphasizing the importance of education and Jewish values in building strong, connected communities.

Among those who addressed the gathering were Sasha Trufanov and his mother, Elena Trufanov, who spoke about the personal support their family received from Rabbi Lazar and his wife, Chana, during Sasha’s captivity. Rabbi Lazar had been actively involved in efforts to secure Sasha’s release and, following his return, visited him at Sheba Medical Center, continuing to support him and his family throughout his recovery. He later officiated at Sasha’s wedding to Sapir Cohen, marking another meaningful milestone in the family’s journey.

“There were difficult days when I almost lost hope. I always called Chana or the rabbi, and they gave me strength,” Elena shared. Sasha recalled that following his release, he put on tefillin for the first time in his life together with Rabbi Lazar, marking a deeply meaningful moment in his connection to Jewish tradition.

A special tribute was also delivered by Dr. Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-American physician and philanthropist who previously received an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University. Adelson recalled meeting Rabbi Lazar approximately seven years ago during a philanthropic visit to Moscow, where she learned about his extensive efforts to reach Jewish children and families who had lost touch with their heritage.

“He finds Jewish children all over Russia who didn’t even know they were Jewish,” Adelson said, describing how the rabbi’s educational initiatives help young people discover their family histories, receive a Jewish education, and build a lasting connection to their identity. Together with her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, she supported these efforts and expressed her admiration for Rabbi Lazar’s dedication and humility. “He is very humble and deserves even greater recognition. Now we are even: I have a doctorate from this wonderful university, and so do you,” she remarked warmly.

The ceremony, attended by university leadership, members of the Board of Trustees, honorary degree recipients, and their families, also recognized several other distinguished individuals for their contributions to society. Among those awarded honorary doctorates were internationally acclaimed actress Gal Gadot; U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff; Sivan Ya’ari, founder and CEO of Innovation: Africa; and philanthropist Sandy Frankel, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. The honors reflected the university’s recognition of achievements spanning culture, education, philanthropy, humanitarian work, and social impact.

The recognition was also acknowledged by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who welcomed a delegation from Russia’s Jewish community to his official residence in Jerusalem on October 25. During the meeting, President Herzog personally congratulated Rabbi Lazar on the forthcoming honor, describing Bar-Ilan University as one of the most important academic and scientific institutions in Israel and worldwide.

Photos by: Amit Art