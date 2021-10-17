LifeChanger FSU Expands its Efforts to Two New Cities

Two new major cities in the center of Ukraine have recently joined the family of the lifesaving ‘LifeChanger FSU’ Jewish Humanitarian project and established thriving branches serving dozens of children and their families suffering from severe poverty, neglect and abuse.

“The two new branches in the industrial city of Kamianske (formerly Dneprodzerzhinsk) and in Bila Tserkva adjacent to Kyiv,” says Ms. Irina Chernobrivets, LifeChanger’s Executive Director, “have already impacted the lives of dozens of children who would otherwise be overlooked and lose their future and hope for a better life. They join our ongoing activity in 20 major branches and an additional 15 villages during the last six years since 2015.”

“We are thankful,” she adds, “to the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews for their ongoing support and to our partners from Ukraine and across the globe for helping us save lives day after day.”

LifeChanger FSU is a proactive human services organization that seeks out Jewish children living in the most economically repressed areas of the Ukraine who are grappling with extreme poverty, neglect, abuse, and overlooked physical and emotional disabilities.

The organization changes their lives dramatically by providing them with frameworks for housing, education, and healthcare and creating dynamic and comprehensive solutions to address their unique physical, mental and social needs and distance them from negative influences and the lure of drug addiction, alcoholism and crime.

Learn more about LifeChanger FSU at => http://lifechangerfsu.org