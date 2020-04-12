Lukashenko wishes Happy Passover to Jewish community

MINSK, 8 April (BelTA) – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Jewish people on Passover, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state noted that this is one of the oldest and most important Jewish holidays. For more than three thousand years, it has been the symbol of pursuance of freedom and the right of nations to choose their own path in life.

“These basic values are universal human values that remind the whole world that people who believe and have faith are able to overcome all difficulties and find their Promised Land,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished believers to enjoy these spring days honoring their traditions and to renew faith in their most cherished dreams.

By: Belarus.by | Photo by kremiln.ru