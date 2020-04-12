Putin congratulates Russia’s Jewish community on Passover

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his country’s Jewish community on Thursday for the Passover holiday.

“This ancient holiday reminds people of the Jewish faith of important and fateful events in biblical history: gaining their freedom and dignity,” said Putin.

It is important that Russian Jews cherish their ancestors’ customs and traditions and carefully pass them down from one generation to another. They remain deeply committed to unshakable spiritual and moral values and the ideals of good and justice. They actively participate in the good work of religious organisations as well as in Russia’s public and cultural life.

And, of course, I would like to note the Jewish community’s significant contribution to maintaining interfaith and interethnic dialogue and strengthening the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of Russia.”



By: Ynetnews.com | Photo: Kremiln.ru