Young Rabbis Complete Mitzvah Mobile Tour Across Ukraine

In the year of many challenges, presented to us by the global pandemic, Ukrainian Mitzvah Tanks continued to spread light and hope across the country. With the support of the FJC and other organizations, twelve rabbis drove over 7,000 km through 60 settlements and visited over 1,000 Jews. About half of those people had no prior connections to the Synagogue on wheels and many didn’t even know they were Jewish.

The Mobile Synagogue’s eighth road trip started in mid-July in Balta, Odessa region. In the following six weeks, the expedition passed through Nikolaev, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Khmelnitsky regions. The final meetings and events took place in Shepetovka town, Khmelnitsky region, last week.

Rabbi Mendel Wolff, one of the co-founders of the Mitzvah Mobile initiative in Ukraine, said they’re very pleased with the outcome of this journey: “We accomplished everything we wanted. Apart from the more trivial goal of introducing people to Judaism and making them interested in their heritage and culture, the higher mission we set for ourselves is to make every Jew feel like a part of the Jewish nation and realize what a blessing it is to be Jewish. We provide them with an opportunity to put their feelings into action and learn how good and pleasant it is to be an integral part of our large and eternal nation.”

The organizers shared that they have already started preparing for the next trip, traditionally taking place around Chanukkah time. As many people go on summer vacations and can’t attend the Mitzvah Mobile events, winter journeys provide a wonderful opportunity to fill that gap. The group has also already started raising funds and building a team for the next summer trip in 2022.

Photos provided by the Mitzvah Mobile expedition in Ukraine.