Moscow Yeshiva Dedicates New Dormitory Building

In a modest yet impressive ceremony, a newly renovated building was dedicated at Moscow’s ‘Tomchei Tmimim’ Yeshiva. The building will serve as a dormitory for the Yeshiva’s growing number of students arriving from cities all over Russia and the FSU.

The students, many with limited previous knowledge in Jewish studies, blossom at the yeshiva, growing into future Rabbis and community leaders upon graduating.

Rabbi Moshe Lazar, one of Milan’s longest-serving rabbis, and an esteemed guest, was honored with affixing the mezuza to the building’s main entrance. An additional mezuza was affixed by his son, founder of the Yeshiva in Moscow, the Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar, who takes a personal interest in the wellbeing of each of the students.

The businessman and philanthropist, R’ Yehuda Davidov, who sponsored the building, and is a beacon of charity and Chessed for Jews throughout the FSU, spoke about the Yeshiva’s importance. Additional words of blessings were delivered by the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Russia, Rabbi Alexander Boroda, the Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Menachem Mendel Goldberg, and the Director of Moscow’s Jewish Communities and educational institutions, Rabbi Mordechai Weisberg.

The Yeshiva is located in Moscow’s suburbs, not far from the town of Sofrino, where the students can delve into their Torah study afar from the city’s noise and distractions.

Photography: Levi Nazarov