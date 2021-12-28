Taste of Life Expands to Five New Branches in Belarus

Aimed at combating hunger and poverty amongst Jewish families with children across the FSU, the FJC’s ‘Taste of Life’ humanitarian project has recently expanded its outreach to an additional five cities in the Republic of Belarus, bringing aid and relief to thousands of families struggling with difficult socio-economic realities.

Throughout the years, Taste of Life (TOL) has managed to locate and serve many thousands of Jewish children and families, even in the most remote villages and towns, hardly managing to cope with the extreme financial reality across the post-communist countries.

The TOL project provides the families with monthly food coupons enabling them to purchase nutritious products essential for their children’s development and success, as well as hygiene products and other basic necessities. In addition, Taste of Life connects the families to the Jewish communities and exposes them to a wide range of educational, social, humanitarian, and cultural opportunities that can improve and impact their lives.

In addition, the Taste of Life projects, operated by the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS and supported by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, seeks additional ways throughout the year to assist the families such as supplying clothing parcels, special aid to combat Covid-19, holiday kits, and much more.

The five new branches are operating in the Belarusian cities of Minsk, Bobroysk, Mogilev, Brest, and Grodno.

