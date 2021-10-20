‘Taste of Life’ Russia Expands to Six New Cities

The FJC’s humanitarian aid program, serving thousands of needy Jewish children across the FSU, has established new branches in six major cities across Russia: Ekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Novokuznetsk, Ufa, Lipetsk, and Novosibirsk.

The ‘Taste of Life’ humanitarian project – serving thousands of Jewish children suffering from poverty, hunger, and difficult living conditions by providing them with food and clothing packages along with other basic needs – has recently extended its humanitarian outreach to an additional six cities across Russia.

“During its three years of activity,” says the project’s coordinator Elena Voronova, “Taste of Life has provided ongoing assistance to over eighteen thousand Jewish children in three FSU countries, Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. However, we have no intention of being satisfied with what we have already achieved and aim to continue expanding and extending our activity to additional locations.”

The lifesaving efforts of the ‘Taste of Life’ humanitarian project, are made possible thanks to the ongoing support of the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and additional donors from across the globe.