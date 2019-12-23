Zelensky congratulates Jews of Ukraine with Hanukkah

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Jewish community on Hanukkah. The corresponding message is published on the website of the head of state.

“I heartily congratulate the Jewish community on Hanukkah – a holiday that is filled with the joy of communication in the family circle, good deeds and sincere hopes for the merciful love of the Almighty God.

The Hanukkah lights reminds us that strong faith and the invincibility of the spirit help to overcome the most difficult trials and confidently proceed to your goal. I am convinced that we will maintain our unity in the name of the future of Ukraine.

I wish you all good health, success and spiritual inspiration,” the congratulation says.

Jews start celebrating holiday of Hanukkah today on December 22. Hanukkah holiday begins every year on the 25th of the Hebrew month of Kislev and lasts 8 days. This year, it will start in evening of December 22 and will continue until the evening of December 30, 2019.

In Hebrew calendar, a new day begins with the sunset, not at midnight.

The Hanukkah candle is lit at the beginning of the night. Before lighting them, it is not allowed to engage in other activities. Many do not wait for the beginning of the night, and light the Hanukkah lights after the sunset.

These days, out of respect for the little jug of oil found by the Maccabees, it is customary to eat food fried in oil. The main Hanukkah treats are oil-fried donuts with jam inside and latkes potato pancakes.

By: 112 UA