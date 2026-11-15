The Chaverim – Jewish Center of Moscow State University, led by Rabbi Yakim and Mrs. Simcha Yagudaev, has inaugurated a spacious new home in Moscow, marking an important stage in the growth of its student and community activities. Community members, Jewish students, supporters and distinguished guests gathered for the festive opening ceremony, which included a ribbon-cutting, the affixing of mezuzahs, and special recognition of donors and partners who helped make the new center possible. Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar sent his blessings in honor of the opening.

The new center covers approximately 205 square meters, more than four times the size of Chaverim’s previous 50-square-meter premises. The expansion became necessary as increasing numbers of Jewish students and local residents began taking part in the center’s programs. Located near Moscow State University, Chaverim serves Jewish students studying in the area while also providing a welcoming address for the wider Jewish community, with prayer services, Torah classes, Shabbat and holiday gatherings, women’s programs and other community activities.

The need for additional space was particularly evident during the recent High Holidays, when more than 60 men, women and young people joined Chaverim for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services, with strong participation continuing through Sukkot. The larger premises will now give the community significantly more possibilities to expand its educational, religious and social programming and to welcome additional participants.

The new center was renovated and prepared within just three months with the help of community members and generous supporters. Among those who assisted the project was the 770 Foundation founded by Rabbi Yehuda Davydov, together with other donors from the community whose support helped make the move and renovation possible.

“This new place is meant for everyone — for the students and for the community,” Rabbi Yagudaev said, noting that the growing attendance has demonstrated the need for a larger and more comfortable Jewish home. “Thank G-d, the community continues to develop, and we can truly see the success.”