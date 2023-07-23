Diaspora Ministry Moved by Ukraine Rabbi’s Dedication

A delegation of the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, led by CEO Avi Cohen-Scali, experienced a close encounter with the extraordinary activities and resilience of the Rabbis and Chabad emissaries in Ukraine.

By COLlive reporter

Cohen-Scali and the ministry’s team are currently visiting Ukraine, accompanied by the rabbis and representatives of Chabad’s Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), which provides essential assistance to Jewish communities and operates under the guidance of the emissaries.

This was the first time since the crisis began that the ministry’s team got a firsthand look at the deep involvement of Chabad and their challenging struggles, requiring immense physical and emotional resources. Witnessing their heroism and unwavering commitment to their communities, even during the most challenging times, left a lasting impact on the delegation.

During the visit, the ministry’s team engaged with rabbis from various cities in Ukraine, who shared the extensive activities carried out throughout the year, despite the difficult conditions. They described their preparations for the upcoming month of Tishrei, the holidays, and winter months, which demand exceptional arrangements for food, medicine, and operating generator systems to ensure the smooth functioning of the communities.

The rabbis present included Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Wolff – Kherson, Rabbi Yonatan Markowitz – Kyiv, Rabbi Mordechai Levenharz and Rabbi Simcha Levenharz – Kyiv, Rabbi Shalom Gopin – Kyiv, Rabbi Avraham Wolff – Odesa, Rabbi Yehoshua Vishetsky of the Vaad Hakashrus of Ukraine, Rabbi Shaul Horowitz – Vinnytsia, and Rabbi Menachem Mendel Glitzenshtein – Chernivtsi.

Representing the JRNU were Rabbi Shlomo Peles and Rabbi Chaim Friedman, and they were joined by Igor Shadkin – Head of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Southern Ukraine.