JSummer Universal Camp Season Ends on High Note

The final JSummer Universal camp of this year came to an end. This summer, about two thousand Jewish children aged 5 to 16 enjoyed JSummer Universal camps in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Latvia and Estonia. Part of the FJC’s SmartJ informal educational network, JSummer Universal gave kids in 56 cities an opportunity to immerse themselves in an incredible space atmosphere, to learn new things about their tradition and culture, expand their circle of friends and make lifelong memories.

Violetta Koshyna, the head of JFuture and one of the JSummer Universal coordinators, told FJC News there were no camps last year due to the global pandemic. “This year, because of the Covid-19 situation, it was also impossible to host large cross-regional camps. Day camps gave children the opportunity to meet and spend time with friends, enjoy the camp atmosphere and special program, thoughtfully designed by the best specialists in non-formal Jewish education.”

She added that JSummer Universal, initiated and inspired by the FJC, “was an old and very important dream”, which was especially meaningful this year, after students spent most of their time online and missed many activities with their friends.

The city summer camp brings together kids from different FJC projects and makes it possible to experience incredible unity of Jewish people. Participants spend a lot of time together: they play, go on quests, solve quizzes and participate in various trainings. The program also provides delicious and healthy kosher meals.

In the past 30 years, thousands of Jewish children had great summer holidays and received lasting benefits of the FJC’s summer camps programs – unique venues for developing their interest in Jewish tradition and values, as well as contributing to their social skills and self-confidence.

Photos provided by the JSummer Universal Camp.