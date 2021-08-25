‘Rimon’ Jewish Family Club Celebrates Its 15th Birthday

For 15 incredible years, Rimon Sunday family club, based in Moscow’s Jewish Community Center, has offered hundreds of Jewish children and their parents an immersive experience of Judaism through creativity, arts, cooking, games and sports. It was one of the first institutions in Russia’s capital to connect Jewish families, many of which knew nothing about their Jewishness, to their roots and culture, to study Hebrew and make friends with similar values.

Rivka Klein, who’s been in charge of the club for many years, extended her warm wishes: “It’s a great club that brings joy and pride to children’s lives. Being Jewish is a gift that every parent gives to their children. Club Rimon adds light to the family, fills it with meaning – and all this in unusual form of games, entertainment and so much laughter. Congratulations!”

From September to June every Sunday at 10 am Rimon club opens its doors to children and their parents. Even the global pandemic did not stop the classes. Rimon switched to the online format and the kids were able to go on studying, while parents enjoyed the Visit on Shabbat online project.

The educational program is divided into three age groups: 3-6, 7-10 and 11-13 years old. In the younger group, the emphasis is on the development of motor skills, creativity and theater, music and dancing lessons. For boys, there are football lessons with a professional coach from the Children’s Football League.

For 11-13 years old children, there are Bar and Bat Mitzvah groups that help learn the laws related to this age: boys are taught how to put on tefillin, girls how to light candles on Shabbat. The educators discuss with the teenagers what it means to be a Jew in modern society, explain how important it is to be proud of their origins and to keep in touch with their tradition. “As a tree takes power from its roots, we take energy from our origins and traditions,” add the teachers.

Hebrew classes and Jewish heritage curriculum are an integral part of program for all groups. The older children go through the famous Israeli-Canadian digital program iTaLAM, which is based on interactive learning through multimedia resources.

While children study, their parents can attend culinary master classes by the famous Jewish food bloggers, art workshops, meetings with rabbis, doctors and family psychologists. All major Jewish holidays are spent together with the club members. The club leaders say they stay in touch with the students even after many years, having moved to other countries.

Photos provided by the ‘Rimon’ Sunday Family Club.