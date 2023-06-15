New Rabbis Ordained at Moscow’s Central Yeshiva

A new group of students successfully passed their Rabbinical exams on ‘Issur and Heter’ in Jewish Law, and will now be joining over one hundred of Moscow Yeshiva’s alumnae who serve as Rabbis, teachers, and community leaders, throughout the former Soviet Union.

The students of Moscow’s ‘Tomchei Tmimim’ Yeshiva, located in the suburbs near Sofrino, spent many hours diligently completing the Semicha program in addition to their regular curriculum. Under the dedicated guidance of the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Goldberg, and Director of Semicha Studies Rabbi Dovid Rozentzweig, the students reached new heights in the study of Torah, Halacha, and Chassidic philosophy.

After a series of oral and written exams, they reached the final stage: an hours-long examination by the Yeshiva’s founder, the Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar, who couldn’t hide his great satisfaction from the students’ excellent knowledge of the material.

Upon completion of the exams, the excited students received their diplomas, and then immediately returned to study in the Yeshiva compound, which is outside of the city, far from the hustle and distractions, where they can apply themselves seriously to learning in peace and quiet. On Fridays and during holidays, the bochrim travel to nearby cities and towns which do not yet have a Rabbi, and help the local Jews to properly observe Jewish laws.

Photography: S. Ashkenazi