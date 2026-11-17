More than 600 visitors gathered at Petersburg’s historic Grand Choral Synagogue on November 8 for its annual “Day of Acquaintance with the Synagogue,” an educational and cultural event introducing the wider public to Jewish history, traditions, and community life. Held in an expanded format for the first time in several years, the program featured guided tours, lectures, musical performances, and interactive presentations throughout the synagogue’s magnificent halls.

The day began in the Main Prayer Hall, where Inna Aronova introduced visitors to the synagogue’s rich history, distinctive architecture, and the life of Petersburg’s Jewish community today. Rabbi David Bargman followed with an accessible introduction to the foundations of Judaism, explaining Jewish beliefs, religious customs, and the significance of traditional symbols. Guests also had the opportunity to see a Torah scroll up close and learn about its importance in Jewish life.

Cantor Baruch Finkelstein performed traditional Jewish liturgical melodies and Yiddish songs, filling the historic sanctuary with music closely connected to its heritage. In the Women’s Gallery, visitors discovered a rare pre-revolutionary harmonium that had recently undergone restoration, and enjoyed a performance of classical and Jewish melodies by musician Alexander Patrushin.

Meanwhile, the historic ‘Small Synagogue’ hosted a particularly popular program, with all available tickets reserved before the event began. Visitors explored Jewish ritual objects and learned how they are used in everyday religious practice. The program concluded with a lively performance by the Shpil Klezmer Band, accompanied by explanations of traditional Jewish wedding customs.

First inaugurated in 1893, the Grand Choral Synagogue has witnessed generations of Jewish history and remains a central institution in Petersburg’s Jewish life. The enthusiastic participation in this year’s open day highlighted the continuing interest in Jewish heritage and the synagogue’s important role in making Jewish culture, traditions, and community life accessible to a wider audience.