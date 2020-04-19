World’s oldest Jew passes away at 106

Chaim Goldberg of Vladivostok, Russia, was a WW2 veteran

Chaim Goldberg, who was the world’s oldest living Jew, passed away on Sunday night at the age of 106. He was a resident of Vladivostok, a city in eastern Russia. Goldberg was also one of the oldest living veterans of the Second World War, having driven a tank in the Russian army and fought against the Nazis.

In recent years, Goldberg participated in a number of events in the Jewish community and synagogue in Vladivostok, organized by the city’s rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Shimon Varakin.