Community and Chabad Rabbis Meet Minister Elkin in Kyiv During Babyn Yar Commemorations

Representatives of Jewish communities across Ukraine and Chabad emissaries met with Israeli Minister Zeev Elkin in Kyiv as part of a series of official events marking the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre. Elkin visited Ukraine with an Israeli delegation for the commemorations, which brought together diplomats, Jewish leaders and international representatives.

The special meeting, held at the Nativ Israeli Cultural Center in Kyiv, included Elkin and members of his delegation, Nativ Director Alon Shoham, Gennady Polishchuk, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Roi Rozenblit, diplomats and community representatives. Rabbi Shlomo Neeman, Director of FJC’s Educational and Humanitarian Programs, was also among the Jewish communal leaders participating. Nativ said the gathering gave representatives of Ukraine’s Jewish communities an opportunity to discuss their needs and the support required amid the country’s continuing difficult circumstances.

Ukraine’s community rabbis and Chabad emissaries were represented by Kyiv Chief Rabbi Yonatan Binyamin Markovitch, Rabbi Mordechai Levenhartz and Rabbi Simcha Levenhartz, director of JRNU. For Rabbi Simcha, the commemoration carried a deeply personal meaning: his great-grandmother was among those murdered at Babyn Yar. “We continue in our grandmother’s path,” he told Minister Elkin, referring to the generations that have continued to build Jewish life in Ukraine.

Babyn Yar, a ravine in Kyiv, became one of the most enduring symbols of the Holocaust by bullets. On September 29–30, 1941, Nazi German forces and their auxiliaries murdered 33,771 Jews there in just two days. The site continued to be used for mass killings, and historians estimate that approximately 100,000 people were murdered at Babyn Yar between 1941 and 1943.

During the meeting, participants expressed appreciation for the work of rabbis and community leaders who continue providing humanitarian assistance, Jewish education and spiritual support to thousands of Jews throughout Ukraine. Rabbi Levenhartz noted that the continued growth of Jewish communal life, education and tradition carries particular significance at a gathering dedicated to the memory of Babyn Yar’s victims.