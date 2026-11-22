Jewish children across the former Soviet Union and beyond are being invited to discover the joy of reading, storytelling, and creativity through SpaceBook, a new international educational challenge launched by SmartJ, the Federation of Jewish Communities’ (FJC) international educational initiative. The program will bring together children from different countries to explore Jewish literature, reflect on meaningful values, and ultimately create their own original illustrated books.

Now in its fourth year, the annual initiative is dedicated to 5 Tevet, celebrated in the Chabad tradition as the Day of Jewish Books. The occasion commemorates the historic court ruling recognizing the library of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement as belonging to the Chassidic community, highlighting the enduring importance of Jewish books, learning, and the transmission of knowledge between generations.

This year’s SpaceBook takes the celebration a step further, transforming children from readers into authors. Through a three-week program combining Jewish stories, interactive learning, creative challenges, and teamwork, participants will explore Jewish traditions and values while developing their imagination, confidence, and ability to express their own ideas.

Under the theme of becoming “Story Architects,” children will enter an imaginative “Writer’s Room,” where they will discover stories, discuss the decisions and experiences of their characters, and explore how Jewish values relate to their everyday lives. Using modern creative technologies, including artificial intelligence tools, they will then work together to transform their ideas into original illustrated books.

The program offers age-appropriate experiences for three groups. Preschool children will explore friendship, kindness, and mutual assistance through City of Dreams, imagining a community of their own. Elementary school children in grades 1–4 will participate in Talents That Change the World, creating stories about individuals whose unique abilities help others. Older participants in grades 5–8 will develop The Story of My Future Self, reflecting on personal choices, responsibility, values, and the people they hope to become.

The experience will conclude with a festive pajama-party book celebration, during which children will present their creations, share their stories, and receive their own copies of the books they helped produce. Beyond the excitement of becoming published young storytellers, the project aims to develop a lasting appreciation for Jewish literature and encourage children to see their own experiences and aspirations as part of a continuing Jewish story.

SmartJ, an international educational initiative of FJC developed with support from Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, combines innovative informal education with Jewish heritage and practical life skills.