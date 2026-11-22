The Jewish community of Ulyanovsk, Russia, recently celebrated the official reopening of its newly renovated and upgraded Shalom Children’s Development Center, marking an important step in expanding educational opportunities for local Jewish children and families. The festive inauguration brought together community leaders, donors, partners involved in the renovation and ongoing operation of the center, and distinguished guests from Moscow.

A significant part of the renovation was made possible through the generous support of the Or Avner Foundation and the Meromim Foundation, whose contributions helped create an improved and welcoming environment for the children.

The Shalom Center, part of the ‘Or Avner’ educational network, serves as a Jewish children’s educational and development center, offering young members of the community opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with their Jewish heritage. Its programs include Hebrew language instruction, Jewish education, and activities rooted in Jewish values and traditions. Through age-appropriate learning and engaging experiences, the center seeks to nurture a strong sense of Jewish identity and belonging from an early age.

The center is an integral part of the growing Jewish community of Ulyanovsk, led by Rabbi Binyamin and Tehila Markowitz. Serving thousands of Jewish residents throughout the region, the community maintains a wide range of religious, educational, social, and humanitarian programs for all ages.

Community life includes regular prayer services Kollel Torah study programs, and activities organized around the Jewish calendar. Dedicated clubs bring together women, university students, and senior citizens, while ongoing humanitarian initiatives provide essential assistance and personal support to families and individuals in need.

Among the distinguished guests attending the inauguration was Rabbi Mordechai (Motty) Weisberg, Director of Moscow’s Jewish Communities, a longtime partner of the Ulyanovsk Jewish community. Rabbi Weisberg has accompanied the community’s development over the years, providing ongoing guidance, practical assistance, and support across numerous aspects of Jewish communal life.