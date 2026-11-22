Forty Jewish educators gathered in Moscow this November for a three-day professional development seminar organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities’ (FJC) Or Avner Jewish school network. The seminar brought together teachers from the Or Avner, Shema Yisrael, and ORT school networks, reflecting Or Avner’s role as a shared platform for professional development and educational cooperation among Jewish schools throughout the former Soviet Union.

Over three days, participants attended lectures, training sessions, and practical workshops addressing the evolving needs of Jewish education. Topics included planning effective lessons for the 21st-century classroom, strengthening connections between generations and Jewish communities worldwide, developing an individualized approach to each student, managing attention and preventing teacher burnout, and incorporating digital learning tools into everyday teaching.

The program featured a diverse group of educators and specialists, including Rabbi Shlomo Neeman – Director of FJC’s Educational and Humanitarian Programs ,Sergei Pichugin, Elena Gritsenko, Chana Pirzon, Sofia Belousova, Natalia Telnova, Ella Verzov, Chana Shaulova, and Ruti Chertok, who shared professional knowledge, practical methods, and insights from their educational experience.

One of the seminar’s central highlights was the presentation of the Digital Textbooks project, introducing new opportunities for teaching Torah and Jewish tradition. Rachel Shapiro, a teacher of Torah and Jewish heritage at Moscow’s Mir Intelekta School, led a hands-on workshop demonstrating how digital textbooks can enrich classroom instruction, engage students, and make Jewish learning more interactive and accessible.

A particularly meaningful moment came during a special meeting with Rabbi Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia, held ahead of the festive gala dinner that concluded the seminar. The meeting took the form of an open question-and-answer session, giving educators an opportunity to engage directly with the Chief Rabbi and discuss matters relevant to their educational work.

At the conclusion of the seminar, all 40 participants received certificates recognizing their completion of the professional development program. Some educators also received an additional official certificate under the program “Methods of Teaching Jewish Tradition in Accordance with Federal Educational Standards.”

The seminar was held in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism and UnitEd, a global initiative dedicated to strengthening Jewish education.