Historic Milestone in Pervomaisk: New Mikvah Opens After More Than 80 Years

A historic and emotional event took place recently in Pervomaisk, in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, as the local Jewish community inaugurated a new and beautifully built mikvah — the first to open in the city since the dark days of the Holocaust.

Despite light rain during the ceremony, many members of the community gathered to celebrate the long-awaited occasion, standing together with visible Jewish pride. For the community, which has been active for approximately 28 years, the opening represents a major milestone and a source of renewed strength, purity and hope for the continued development of Jewish life in the city.

The local Chabad emissary, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Perlstein, who leads the community together with his wife, Chana, shared the remarkable story behind the project. Construction of the mikvah began before the COVID-19 pandemic and continued through years of considerable challenges. Its completion at this time, amid the ongoing crisis, was made possible through the broad support and partnership of numerous donors and organizations.

The ceremony was attended by Rabbi Shalom Gottlieb, Chabad emissary and Chief Rabbi of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region, who spoke about the mitzvah of mezuzah; Rabbi Daniel Lanau, a mikvah kashrut supervisor and Chabad emissary in Kyiv, who explained the central importance of a mikvah in Jewish communal life, noting that Jewish law gives its establishment priority even over the construction of a synagogue. The head of the community, Mr. Michael Shefkin, spoke about his personal Jewish connection and the path of his father. Mr. Shefkin also marked his birthday during the special occasion. Community representative Mr. Michael Yudin shared moving memories from his childhood.

Community representatives Mr. Michael Yudin, Mr. Gennady Borik and Mr. Alexander Piterman were honored with affixing the mezuzahs. Mr. Alexander Gonchar provided the musical accompaniment that added to the festive atmosphere.

Representatives of JRNU, Mr. Eliya Goldberg and Mrs. Maria, who have accompanied and supported the community with dedication, also participated in the ceremony.

The highlight of the event came with the official ribbon-cutting and the opening of the mikvah’s doors. Following the ceremony, participants toured the new facility and learned about its significance and operation before gathering for a festive buffet in a special tent erected alongside the building.

The inauguration also carries a deeply personal historical significance for the Perlstein family. Rebbetzin Chana Perlstein, who currently serves the Jewish community of Pervomaisk together with her husband, is a granddaughter of the Halperin-junik family, whose roots are deeply intertwined with the Jewish history of the city. For approximately 200 years, members of the family served as rabbis and dayanim in the city, formerly known as Bogopol. Among the last in this rabbinic lineage were Rabbi Shimshon Aharon Halperin, of blessed memory, and Rebbetzin Nechama Halperin, of blessed memory.

As part of the revival of Jewish life in Pervomaisk, the new mikvah was built on the very site of the home where members of this rabbinic family once lived. Nearby, plans are advancing for the construction of a synagogue that will serve as a central home for the city’s Jewish community.

The inauguration of the mikvah, designed by mikvah architect R’ Shmuel Levin, therefore represents more than the closing of an historic circle. It is also an important step toward the community’s next goal: the establishment of a central synagogue for the city.

The community expressed its deep gratitude to all the organizations, donors and partners whose support helped make the project possible, and voiced hope that the new mikvah will mark the beginning of a new chapter of continued growth and flourishing Jewish life in Pervomaisk.