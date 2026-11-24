Nearly a year after the historic synagogue in Kislovodsk, southern Russia, reopened following extensive restoration, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it had thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting the local Jewish community.



Photo: Screenshot from the Russian Channel 5 report on the arrest of the suspect in Kislovodsk. Documentation: Russian Security Service (FSB).

According to the FSB, a Russian citizen born in 2004 was arrested on November 19 in possession of an explosive device. Authorities said the suspect was acting under the direction of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia and had made extensive preparations for the attack.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence uncovered additional evidence, including electronic correspondence with an alleged handler based outside Russia. According to investigators, the suspect admitted to planning the attack and stated that he intended to join illegal armed groups in Syria. Criminal proceedings have been initiated on suspicion of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack.

The historic synagogue, led by community Rabbi Akiva Khudainatov, is at the heart of a remarkable revival of Jewish life in the city.

Originally constructed in the late 19th century, the synagogue and the adjacent rabbi’s residence ceased serving the Jewish community during the Soviet era. In 2019, thanks to the generous assistance of Naum Babaev an Leonid Khanukaevd, the historic buildings were returned to Jewish ownership.

With the encouragement of Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar and Rabbi Yitzchak Kogan of Moscow’s Bolshoy Bronnaya Synagogue, Rabbi Khudainatov led the restoration of the complex, which culminated in its festive rededication in November 2025, attended by Rabbi Lazar, community members, and representatives of the local authorities.

Today, the restored complex serves as a vibrant center of Jewish life, offering religious services, Torah classes, educational programs for children and women, Shabbat and holiday gatherings, and hospitality for Jewish visitors to the popular resort city. The complex also houses a restored historic mikvah, rediscovered during the renovation.

The foiling of the planned attack underscores the importance of safeguarding Jewish institutions and ensuring that communities can continue to practice their faith in safety and security.





