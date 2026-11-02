Beit Chaya Alumni Reunite in Jerusalem for Emotional Three-Day Seminar

Over 50 graduates of the Beit Chaya Orphanage and Jewish Children’s Home in Moscow reunited in Jerusalem for a special three-day alumni seminar, renewing lifelong friendships, sharing personal journeys, and celebrating the enduring sense of family that has connected them since childhood. Some participants traveled from Russia to attend, joining fellow alumni who now live in Israel.

The gathering marked an important step in the launch of the Moscow Jewish Children’s Home Alumni Program, made possible through the generous support of Holger and Silke Friedrich of Germany. The new initiative aims to maintain meaningful connections with former residents, strengthen their shared community, and provide continued opportunities for personal growth, guidance, and mutual support long after they have left the institution.

The seminar was led by Beit Chaya Director Rabbi Menachem Gol, with organizational and logistical coordination by Shmuel Alush. Renowned lecturer Rabbi Moshe Rochlin led the program’s content and accompanied the participants throughout the seminar, leading inspiring discussions and educational sessions addressing practical aspects of adult life, including family relationships, marriage, financial responsibility, and personal development.

Among the distinguished participants were Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar, and Dr. David Rozenson, Executive Director of Beit Avi Chai in Jerusalem and a longtime leader in Jewish education throughout the former Soviet Union. A particularly meaningful highlight was an open question-and-answer session with Rabbi Lazar, the founder and spiritual leader of Beit Chaya, whose longstanding efforts have helped strengthen Jewish communities across Russia and the FSU.

Beyond the lectures and discussions, the alumni enjoyed a full program of sightseeing, outdoor adventures, creative workshops, music, entertainment, and shared Shabbat experiences. Accompanied by Rabbi Gol and professional guides, they visited the Western Wall and its historic tunnels, explored the scenic attractions of Gush Etzion, and participated in rappelling and other recreational activities. Carefully prepared meals, thoughtful gifts, and special treats brought back fond memories of the warmth and personal attention they had experienced growing up at Beit Chaya.

“Seeing the alumni together again was deeply moving,” shared Rabbi Gol. “It was fascinating to witness their personal development and the genuine love and closeness that continue to unite them. They truly feel like one large family—people who were given the opportunity to build new lives filled with meaning and joy, thanks to an institution that surrounded them with endless love and sincere care, treating each child as an entire world.”

Founded more than two decades ago under the leadership of Rabbi Lazar and operating within the Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC) network, Beit Chaya provides a safe, nurturing environment for Jewish children facing difficult family circumstances. Today, nearly 80 children from Russia and neighboring countries receive housing, education, emotional support, and personal care at its Moscow campus. Over the years, generations of graduates have gone on to establish families, pursue careers, and contribute to Jewish communities in Russia, Israel, and beyond.