Torah Scroll for Russian-Speaking Jewish Communities Worldwide Begins at Israeli President’s Residence

A special ceremony marking the beginning of a new Torah scroll intended to unite Russian-speaking Jewish communities around the world was held at the residence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem. The president was invited to inscribe the first letter of the scroll, in the presence of a delegation representing Russia’s Jewish community, led by Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar.

Following the ceremony in Jerusalem, the writing of the Torah scroll will continue in Australia, with the participation of the Jewish community in Bondi, the site of a recent terrorist attack. The project will also travel to the United States and other countries, bringing together Russian-speaking Jews in a shared expression of Jewish identity, faith, and unity.

During the visit, Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar held a separate meeting with President Herzog, updating him on the religious, educational, and communal life of Russia’s Jewish community. Rabbi Lazar emphasized the importance of preserving Jewish unity, particularly during periods of disagreement and division. He noted that even the strongest differences of opinion should never overshadow the shared values, mutual responsibility, and sense of common destiny that unite Jewish people across communities and generations.

Addressing the delegation, President Herzog expressed his deep appreciation for Rabbi Lazar’s leadership and the work of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

“I am very happy to welcome such an esteemed Chabad delegation. I especially want to thank Rabbi Berel Lazar, one of the great Jewish leaders of our time, for the sanctification of G-d’s name that he and Chabad bring about. I am simply overwhelmed with gratitude,” the president said.

Herzog also congratulated Rabbi Lazar on his upcoming honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University.

“I want to congratulate Rabbi Lazar, who tomorrow will receive an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University, one of the most important academic and scientific institutions in Israel and, in my opinion, in the entire world,” he remarked.

The president also thanked the philanthropists and supporters of Russia’s Jewish community who attended the gathering, recognizing their contributions to sustaining Jewish life.

The president also spoke about his family’s personal connections to Russia and the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. He recalled that the family of his wife, Michal, arrived from Russia in 1920 to help develop the Jezreel Valley, drain marshlands, and purchase land.

Herzog shared that, as a young man, he had twice received blessings from the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. He also recounted a family tradition according to which one of his wife’s ancestors had saved the life of the third Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneersohn, known as the Tzemach Tzedek.

“I believe that nothing in this world happens without a reason, and I am glad to have the honor of welcoming Chabad and Rabbi Lazar here today,” Herzog said.

Concluding his remarks, President Herzog offered a prayer for the Jewish people.

“Let us all pray together that the entire House of Israel will hear good news, witness salvation and consolation, and, with G-d’s help, experience days of peace and joy. Thank you very much for the honor you have given me.”