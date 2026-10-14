New Torah Study Initiative in Moscow Opens Yeshiva Experience to Every Jew

A new Torah study program in Moscow is reviving a century-old educational vision, offering Jewish men of different ages and backgrounds an opportunity to experience traditional yeshiva learning while maintaining their professional and personal responsibilities.

The initiative, “Tiferet HaTemimim – Moscow,” draws inspiration from “Tiferet Bachurim,” a program established nearly 100 years ago by the Sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory. During the challenging Soviet era, the original framework enabled working young men and adults to gather in Moscow and other cities to study Talmud, Jewish law, and Chassidic teachings. Similar educational initiatives, known as “Achei Temimim,” were established in America to prepare Jewish students for further yeshiva education.

The new program complements Moscow’s longstanding Tomchei Temimim Yeshiva in Sofrino, which primarily serves full-time students. Designed for working young men, adults, and those seeking a deeper connection to Jewish life, it provides structured studies in Chumash, Talmud, Halacha, and Chassidic philosophy. Participants develop independent learning skills and a stronger foundation in Jewish knowledge, while younger students can use the program as preparation for full-time yeshiva studies.

Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar attended the opening day and described the initiative as a meaningful continuation of the historic mission to make serious Torah education accessible to every Jew. He emphasized that the goal is not simply to offer occasional classes, but to provide a genuine yeshiva experience.

The initiative is supported by the 770 Foundation in Russia, headed by philanthropist Rabbi Yehuda Davydov, and draws on the expertise of educators from Moscow’s Tomchei Temimim Yeshiva. Led by Rabbi Yechezkel Lazar and Rabbi Menachem Mendel Slonimsky, the new program has already attracted considerable interest, marking another step in the continued growth of Jewish education in Russia.

Photo: Mevaser Tov Moscow