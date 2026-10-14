Dnipro Jewish Community Commemorates 85th Anniversary of Holocaust Massacres

The Jewish community of Dnipro, Ukraine gathered at a memorial site in the city’s Student Park to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the mass murder of local Jews by the Nazis in October 1941. The solemn ceremony honored the victims of the Holocaust and reaffirmed the community’s commitment to preserving their memory for future generations.

Held in a limited format, the gathering included memorial addresses, candle-lighting, and prayers. Chief Rabbi of Dnipro and the region Rabbi Shmuel Kaminezki opened the ceremony, emphasizing the sacred responsibility of remembering the victims and passing their stories on to future generations.

Additional remarks were delivered by R’ Zelig Brez, Director of the Dnipro Jewish Community; Mr. Oleg Rostovtsev, Advisor to the Mayor of Dnipro; Dr. Irina Radchenko, Director of the Museum of Jewish Memory and Holocaust in Ukraine; and Mrs. Olena Krasnova, Director of the Levi Yitzchak Schneerson Jewish School. A memorial candle was lit following each address.

Rabbi Yisroel Aryeh Leib Gurevich of Beit Chabad Levi Yitzchak recited the traditional Kel Maleh Rachamim memorial prayer and lit a candle in memory of the murdered Jews of Dnipro.

A particularly meaningful aspect of the ceremony was the participation of students from the Jewish school. Although only representatives of selected classes could attend, their presence highlighted the importance of Holocaust education and intergenerational remembrance.

“Our students must know what happened and understand why remembering the Holocaust is not only part of history, but also part of our responsibility,” said School Director Olena Krasnova. She emphasized that preserving and transmitting this memory remains a central educational mission of the Dnipro Jewish Community.