Ukraine STARS Intensive Graduates Embark on Inspiring Journey to Vienna

Thirty young Jewish women and men from across Ukraine, participants in the STARS Intensive educational program, recently traveled to Vienna, Austria, for a special journey of Jewish learning, connection, and inspiration. The trip celebrated their dedication to Jewish education and personal growth throughout the past year.

The STARS Intensive program, led by Rabbi Pinchas Vishedski, Chairman of STARS Ukraine, brings together university students and young professionals who commit eight hours each week to in-depth Jewish study. Through its structured educational framework, the program helps participants strengthen their Jewish identity, deepen their knowledge of Jewish traditions, and develop lasting connections with their communities.

During their visit to Vienna, the group received a warm welcome from Rabbi Yaacov Yitzchak Biderman, Head Chabad Emissary to Austria, who has played a central role in developing Jewish educational and community institutions throughout the country.

A highlight of the journey was Shabbat, which the participants spent at the Jewish Russian-Speaking Community of Vienna (JRCV), a vibrant Chabad community led by Rabbi Moshe Kolomoitsev. The gathering brought the young women together with local Jewish residents for Shabbat prayers, festive meals, and meaningful conversations, creating an atmosphere of warmth, friendship, and shared Jewish identity.

“Shabbat was truly the heart of our journey,” said Rabbi Pinchas Vishedski. “It was deeply moving to see how naturally our young participants became part of the local community, contributing their energy and enthusiasm while drawing inspiration and warmth from the people around them. This was a beautiful exchange that enriched everyone involved.”

“At moments like these, we could see the real impact of the program and the dedication these young women and men have shown throughout the year,” he continued. “Their Jewish learning was no longer something confined to the classroom. It had become a living experience, connecting them in the most tangible way to the global Jewish family. Seeing them feel so naturally at home in a Jewish community far from their own was a powerful reminder of what STARS is all about.”

Beyond the educational and spiritual experiences, the journey offered participants an opportunity to build friendships, encounter Jewish life in another European community, and recognize the shared traditions and values that connect Jewish people across national borders.

This successful initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the STARS World Organization, led by Rabbi Avi Cassel; Friends of STARS Ukraine, led by Rabbi Pinchas Vishedski; JRNU, under the leadership of Rabbi Shlomo Peles; and the Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC).