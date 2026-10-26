Historic Kaliningrad Synagogue Celebrates 130 Years with Special Cantorial Concert

The historic Grand Synagogue in Kaliningrad, formerly known as Königsberg, welcomed a full audience for a special concert titled “From Synagogue to Synagogue,” celebrating 130 years since its original dedication. The evening featured renowned cantor Shmuel Barzilai, Chief Cantor of Vienna’s Jewish Community, accompanied by the Kaliningrad Symphony Orchestra under the direction of acclaimed conductor Arkady Feldman.

Originally inaugurated in 1896, the magnificent synagogue was once among the most prominent Jewish landmarks in East Prussia. Destroyed during Kristallnacht in November 1938, it was painstakingly reconstructed on its original site and reopened in November 2018, eight decades later. Today, it serves as an important center of Jewish religious and cultural life under the leadership of Kaliningrad’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi David Shvedik, and Chabad emissary Rabbi Avraham Baruch Deutsch, director of the local Chabad House.

The concert’s diverse program brought together musical traditions from different periods and countries, featuring compositions by Eduard Birnbaum, John Williams, Max Bruch, Strauss, Yossi Green, and Naomi Shemer. Classical masterpieces, traditional cantorial melodies, and beloved Israeli songs filled the historic sanctuary, creating an evening that connected Jewish heritage with the universal language of music.

Particular significance was given to the works of Eduard Birnbaum, who served as Königsberg’s chief cantor and composed music for the synagogue’s original dedication in 1896. His musical legacy remains closely associated with the city’s Jewish history, offering a meaningful connection between the synagogue’s distinguished past and its renewed role in contemporary Jewish life.

The Kaliningrad Jewish community expressed its heartfelt appreciation to Cantor Shmuel Barzilai for sharing his exceptional talent, the Austrian Cultural Forum and the Austrian Consulate for their support and participation, and Vladimir Katsman for his dedication to culture. Special thanks were also extended to conductor Arkady Feldman and the Kaliningrad Symphony Orchestra for their outstanding performance, and to Viktor Shapiro for his invaluable contribution to the concert’s logistics and musical program.

With the synagogue filled to capacity, the gathering reflected the important role this historic institution continues to play in bringing people together. Beyond serving as a house of prayer, the synagogue remains a welcoming space for cultural expression, shared heritage, and community life, strengthening the bonds between generations and celebrating the enduring vitality of Jewish life in Kaliningrad.