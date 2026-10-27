SmartJ Joins Global Jewish Educators Summit in Jerusalem

Some 350 Jewish educators, school leaders, and educational professionals from around the world gathered in Jerusalem on October 12–15 for the Global Jewish Educators Summit, organized by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, headed by Minister Amichai Chikli, through UnitEd. The four-day gathering provided a platform for exchanging knowledge, exploring innovative teaching methods, and strengthening Jewish education worldwide.

Among the participating organizations was SmartJ, the international educational initiative of the Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC), operating in partnership with the Ministry and UnitEd. At the summit’s educational exhibition, SmartJ presented its original curricula, interactive learning methods, and innovative approach to informal Jewish education, demonstrating how modern educational tools and Jewish values can come together to create meaningful experiences for children.

The summit brought together approximately 250 educators from Jewish communities worldwide and 100 Israeli educators. Its program included professional workshops, discussions, and educational visits, while a special opening ceremony, attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Minister Amichai Chikli, honored eight outstanding Jewish educators for their contributions to Jewish education.

For the SmartJ team, participation offered a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas with international colleagues, discover new educational approaches, and build professional connections. These shared experiences will help further develop SmartJ’s programs, strengthening its mission to inspire young Jewish children, nurture their potential, and deepen their connection to Jewish heritage and community.