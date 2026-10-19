Moscow Jewish Museum’s Tolerance Center Receives Special Consultative Status at the United Nations

The Tolerance Center of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow has received special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), marking an important milestone in its efforts to promote mutual understanding, inclusion, and respect through education.

The new status, announced in October 2026, recognizes the Center’s expertise in the psychology and education of tolerance and opens opportunities to contribute to international discussions and initiatives.

The recognition will allow the Center’s representatives to participate in UN meetings, conferences, and events in New York, Geneva, and Vienna, as well as submit written statements on subjects within its areas of expertise.

The Center may also provide research and professional consultations to relevant UN bodies, sharing its experience in developing educational approaches that encourage empathy, respectful communication, and understanding between people of different backgrounds.

Based at Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, the institution develops interactive educational programs for students, teachers, and community members. Its activities address bullying prevention, psychological well-being, inclusion, and intercultural understanding. Among its initiatives is the Everyone Matters program, which helps schools create safer and more supportive learning environments by encouraging students to recognize and respond to bullying.

According to the Center, its educational programs reach approximately 180,000 school and university students annually.