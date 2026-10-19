Young SmartJ Cyber Agents Learn to Navigate the Digital World Safely

The international SmartJ educational network has successfully completed its “World of Cybersecurity” course, introducing children ages 6–10 to essential online safety skills through an engaging, hands-on learning experience.

Stepping into the roles of young “digital special agents,” participants discovered how to protect personal information, create strong passwords, recognize online scams and phishing attempts, and respond to cyberbullying. They also explored the importance of their digital footprint and learned to think critically about online content, including misinformation and deepfakes.

Through interactive games, practical exercises, and team challenges inspired by real-life situations, the children developed digital literacy, independent thinking, and a greater sense of responsibility online.

The course concluded with a creative media project, “Cyber Agent’s Advice,” in which the young participants became online safety ambassadors, sharing their own tips for navigating the internet wisely.

SmartJ, an educational initiative of the Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC), established in partnership with Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, combines innovative educational approaches with practical life skills and Jewish values. Through programs such as “World of Cybersecurity,” it continues to help children develop the confidence, knowledge, and responsibility they need to navigate today’s world while strengthening their connection to Jewish identity and community.