“This Moment”: Chabad Women Emissaries Gather in Krasnodar for Inspiring Shabbaton

Chabad women emissaries from communities across Russia and Belarus gathered in Krasnodar for a special Shabbaton of inspiration, learning, and connection hosted by Rabbi Mendel and Rebbetzin Chana Tzivia Lazar. Held once every two years, the regional Chabad emissaries’ convention brings together women serving Jewish communities in the region, offering an opportunity to strengthen friendships, share experiences, and draw renewed energy for their ongoing communal work.

This year’s gathering centered on the theme “This Moment,” a message woven throughout the conference’s lectures, workshops, and spiritual gatherings.

The official opening ceremony of the four-day program and a festive dinner took place at the city’s recently renovated synagogue, whose welcoming atmosphere offered a fitting setting for the gathering. Afterward, participants toured the synagogue and the Jewish community’s growing network of institutions and initiatives. The remainder of the Shabbaton took place at the Usadba Familiya, a countryside retreat outside Krasnodar.

A special highlight of the conference was the participation of the emissaries’ daughters, who enjoyed a dedicated camp program of their own. While their mothers attended the conference sessions, the girls took part in educational activities, outings, and opportunities to build friendships with peers from Jewish communities across the region.

On Thursday evening, a moving challah-baking ceremony took place, bringing together the visiting emissaries and women from the local Jewish community for a shared experience.

Friday’s program continued with lectures, discussions, and workshops led by fellow emissaries and invited speakers, exploring personal development, spiritual growth, and the everyday responsibilities of communal leadership.

Guests of honor included Rabbi Dr. Yechiel Harari and his wife, Mrs. Anat Harari, respected educators and lecturers specializing in Chassidic thought and the teachings of the Tanya. Dr. Harari, an accomplished author of several bestselling books on Jewish thought and personal growth, and Mrs. Harari, an educator and mentor who teaches practical applications of Chassidic teachings, delivered a series of sessions offering insights into emotional well-being, family life, and finding meaning in everyday moments.

Another special guest at the Shabbaton was Rebbetzin Chani Lazar of Moscow, who traveled especially to spend Shabbat with the participants. Her presence and time with the participating emissaries added warmth and meaning to the gathering.

Throughout Shabbat, the participants enjoyed an uplifting atmosphere of prayer, Chassidic gatherings, meaningful conversations, and warm companionship. The conference’s official program concluded on Saturday night with a festive Melaveh Malka meal, marking the end of a memorable weekend.

The gathering was made possible with the support and assistance of Rabbi Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia; the 770 Foundation, headed by Rabbi Yehuda and Mrs. Chaya Tamar Davydov; the Linovitch family; Vadim Zhorov; and other donors from the Krasnodar community who joined in to help make the Shabbaton possible.

Reflecting on the gathering, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Lazar expressed his gratitude and hopes for the year ahead: “Thank G-d, we were able to hold this very special gathering, which truly exceeded all expectations. We witnessed the Rebbe’s blessings, as the Rebbe taught that every gathering brings blessings to all its participants. With G-d’s help, may this be a year filled with abundant blessings, and may we recognize the significance of ‘this moment’—these special moments leading to the Redemption—and merit to move directly into its first moments, very soon.”